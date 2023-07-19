Good Neighbour becomes good friend

Guilsfield seconds

Guilsfield seconds, who were formed this summer and play in Shropshire Cricket League Division Eight, have enjoyed a mixed bag of results so far this term.

They were looking to build on that against Cae Glas seconds on Saturday, but the wet weather ended the contest after just 10 overs.

However, despite the washout, they were able to unveil their new signing – none other than former Neighbours TV star Mark Little.

Little, best known as Joe Mangel in the Australian TV show, lives in Llanfyllin, having moved to the area a few years ago, and the club were delighted to welcome him to the team.

In a post on social media, the club said: “Rain may have won the day yesterday, but we were delighted to welcome our new signing to the club. @themarklittle may be best known as Joe Mangel in @neighbours but we are proud to call him a member of the Guilsfield & Llandrinio family. Welcome to the club, Mark.”

Little appeared on Neighbours as Joe from 1988 to 1991, and reprised his role for four months in 2005.