Shrewsbury five short as they fight against the drop

Luke Thornton

Barnards Green were the visitors to London Road on this occasion and they batted first making 183 for 7 from their 36 overs in another wet weekend for cricket.

Luke Thornton picked up 4-62 for Salop.

They started well in the reply getting to 54 before losing their first wicket, but it became a tough chase after that with all of the top five making it to double figures but they were unable to make a meaningful contribution. Jon Dovey picked up 5-38 for the visitors as Shrews ended up five runs short of the target.

In Division Two, Bridgnorth picked up an important result against Himley – getting a winning draw.

The start was delayed, but Bridgnorth batted first and were struggling when Himley reduced them to 78 for 6.

But opening batter Ryan Lockley, who batted throughout the innings for his 84 not out, put on a partnership with former Shropshire captain Sam Whitney which helped them to get up to 190.

Due to rain, the hosts only had 43 overs to chase the total, but they lost three early wickets and were in trouble at 24 for 3. They recovered well with Ollie Walker (31) and Navindu Vithanage (69) playing important roles as they fought to be 96 for 3. More rain followed, and when play resumed Himley needed to reach 156 in the remaining seven overs to reach the winning draw target.

They lost five wickets in search of the runs before they eventually blocked out for a draw on 140-9. Sam Whitney was the pick of the Bridgnorth bowlers taking 3-31.

Worcestershire seamer Mitch Stanley inspired Shifnal to a win against bottom-of-the-table Bromsgrove. The quick took 6-26 as he ripped through the Bromsgrove top-order and they dismissed them for 84.