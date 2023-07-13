Worcestershire hopeful after stubborn resistance

Adam Finch kept Yorkshire at bay

Coad finished with 5 for 33 from 21 overs – the 11th five wicket haul of his career – and he was well supported by Mark Steketee and Matthew Fisher as Worcestershire were forced to follow on 165 behind.

But Finch and Gibbon ate up invaluable time to bolster Worcestershire’s hopes of securing a draw as they batted for 35.3 overs during a last wicket stand of 63 – the highest partnership of the innings.

Worcestershire pace bowler Ben Gibbon, who hit 41 not out, said: “We were taking it ball by ball, over by over, that was our conversation at the end of every over. Moving into tomorrow, we will try and do the same thing.

“As we crept closer to the follow-on target, it became on our radar to try and get past it but it didn’t pan out.