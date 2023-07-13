Shropshire's Ed Home frustrated by National Counties Championship washout

Ed Home

Only 20.1 overs were bowled as Shropshire reached 43-2, all on the opening afternoon, at Brymbo Cricket Club, with the two final days totally washed out.

“It’s rained for three days and it’s been very frustrating for everyone,” said Home.

“The ground staff did all they could in very difficult circumstances.

“The pitch was only really just about fit to play on Sunday afternoon and then we just watched it rain.”

Both teams had to settle for four points.