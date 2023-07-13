Notification Settings

Shropshire's Ed Home frustrated by National Counties Championship washout

By Nick Elwell

Shropshire’s head of cricket Ed Home was left frustrated after seeing the county’s National Counties Championship opener against Wales ruined by the weather.

Ed Home

Only 20.1 overs were bowled as Shropshire reached 43-2, all on the opening afternoon, at Brymbo Cricket Club, with the two final days totally washed out.

“It’s rained for three days and it’s been very frustrating for everyone,” said Home.

“The ground staff did all they could in very difficult circumstances.

“The pitch was only really just about fit to play on Sunday afternoon and then we just watched it rain.”

Both teams had to settle for four points.

Shropshire will hope for better luck with the weather when they play their next Championship game against Cornwall, which starts at Bridgnorth CC on Sunday, July 23.

