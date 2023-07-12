Wellington hold their nerve to claim silverware on 100-ball finals day

Wellington took the trophy

They claimed the silverware after overcoming Shrewsbury seconds in a thrilling semi-final and the Premier Division title rivals Wem in the shootout for glory.

The action started with a dramatic last four clash that needed a super five to decide the winner and finally saw the hosts edge to victory by one run.

Batting first, Shrewsbury looked set to post a daunting total as Dan Humes (55) and Tyler Ibbotson (67) fired them to 118-1 with 25 balls remaining.

But Wellington rallied and restricted Shrews to 138-8 with Wendell Wagner picking 2-18 and Matt Stinson 2-22.

Wellington found the chase difficult and a tense finish saw William Mashinge (41 not out) score two off the last ball to tie the scores.

Each side then faced a five-ball shootout with Wellington scoring seven.

Shrewsbury then needed three to win from the final ball, bowled by skipper Dan Lloyd. Humes was stumped off a wide bringing it down to two off one, but Lloyd held his nerve to bowl a dot ball and see his side through.

The other semi-final was dominated by a superb display from Wem’s Muhammad Irfan.

He flayed the Sentinel bowling to all parts on his way 128 from just 58 balls, including six fours and 11 sixes.

That stunning effort helped Wem to 177-4 with Sentinel restricted to 97-6 in reply – Irfan taking 2-11.

The final saw Wellington bat first and openers Lloyd (30) and Dan Vaughan (29) were the main run scorers in their total of 108-6.

Wagner then claimed the prize wicket of Irfan for one on his way to figures of 3-6 from 20 balls.

And with Lloyd conceding just four runs from his 20 deliveries, Wem were up against it.

Sam Peate (28) tried to launch a rescue act but Mashinge (2-18) kept things tight at the death as Wellington won by six runs.

Lloyd was named man of the match for his runs at the top of the order and miserly bowling.

“It was an exciting day, with a bit of everything,” said Lloyd. “There was a dramatic finish to the semi-final and it was tough going in the final.

“We managed to get up to 108 and we were happy with that on a slow pitch.

“We put some pressure on them early, and it’s not always easy how to go about chasing a small total.

“Wendall bowled exceptionally and got Irfan out early which was a big boost. They had a bit of a partnership but William finished things off for us.”

Wellington will now go forward to represent Shropshire in the