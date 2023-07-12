Notification Settings

Rain washes out Shropshire clash with Wales

Cricket

Shropshire’s opening NCCA Championship match of the season was finally beaten by the rain yesterday morning.

After an opening day that saw just 20.1 overs and a second day that was a complete washout, Shropshire and Wales National County called time on the fixture early into the third day.

With play unable to start on time at Brymbo, both captains were left with no other option than to shake hands and take home four points apiece.

