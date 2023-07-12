No change as Wellington and Wem add to their victory tallies

Table-toppers Wellington are still setting the pace after emphasising the gap between top and bottom in their clash with basement boys Newport.

After losing the toss and being asked to bat at Audley Avenue, Wellington recovered from 24-2 to post 258-7 from their overs.

Henry Morris, batting at six, top scored with an unbeaten 68 while Wendell Wagner made 44 and William Mashinge 42.

That total proved well beyond Newport as they were rolled over for 62.

Wendell capped a fine all-round display by bagging four wickets for 18 runs from his 10 overs. Dinesh Perera picked up 3-12 and Stephen Brooks 2-13 to help seal an emphatic victory.

Muhammad Irfan was the star performer for Wem as they picked up a seven-wicket success at Ludlow to stay 11 points behind Wellington.

Firstly, he impressed with the ball, picking up 4-23 from 10 overs to help restrict the hosts to 154-9 in 50 overs.

Opening bowlers Dan Cohen and Tom Astley were also among the wickets with 3-33 and 2-24 respectively. Will Sparrow, with 59, was Ludlow's main contributor with the bat.

Irfan then ended unbeaten on 44, from just 28 balls, as Wem reached their target in the 32nd over. Opener Sam Peate was 50 not out while Martyn Davies made 34.

Quatt are trying to han on to the coattails of the top two.

They climbed back up to third thanks to a five-wicket win at home to Shrewsbury seconds.

An impressive bowling display from the hosts saw Shrewsbury dismissed for 146 – Dan Walker (42) and To Winchester (36) the main run-getters.

Alex Biddle (4-17) took the individual honours with the ball, while spin duo Gareth Jones and Kuldeep Diwan took 3-15 and 3-28 respectively.

Diwan (40 not out) and Scott Furber (29 not out) then guided Quatt home after an early wobble had seen them slip to 42-4.

The victory leaves Quatt 26 points behind Wem.

The only other game to beat the weather saw Oswestry claim a 108-run win at St Georges.

Skipper Robbie Clarke led by example with 83 as Oswestry made 235-8. Josk Kirk (51) and Michael French (31) offered support with the bat.

Joe Monk then led the victory charge with the ball, picking up 5-37 as the hosts, who faced a revised target of 223 from 44 overs, fell for 114.

Monk's new ball partner Alex Selby took 3-15.

The rain intervened to bring a soggy end to the clashes between Sentinel and Madeley and Shelton and Whitchurch.

At Sentinel, 65 from Yashoda Mendis and 38 from Johnathan Prince had helped Madeley to 254-8 before the game was abandoned.

Opening bowlers Daniel Bowen (3-43) Kashif Hussain (3-41) had helped dismiss Shelton for 171 – a total built around 41 from Jack Morris and 39 from Muhammad Jahangir.