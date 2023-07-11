Notification Settings

Shropshire's clash with Wales heading for a draw

Cricket

Shropshire head into the final day of their opening NCCA Championship incredibly unlikely to force a result after day two was washed out in Wales.

With only 20 overs bowled on the opening day on Sunday – where Shropshire reached 43-2 – no play at all was possible at Brymbo yesterday.

Opener Peter Clark (23) had got Shropshire off to a decent start in this Western Division Two match against Wales County, but they are likely to be on the back foot after the first round of fixtures.

Cornwall are in a strong position against Dorset in this week’s other league fixture.

Bridgnorth will host Shropshire’s second match of the season – against Cornwall – from July 23, while there is also an away match at Dorset to come and a home match against Wiltshire at Whitchurch in August.

