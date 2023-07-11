Rain intervenes as Shrewsbury are denied a victory charge

Shrewsbury’s Peter Clark

Shrews had recorded 288-9 in their 55 overs before taking two Wolverhampton wickets in reply when the rain arrived at London Road.

Both sides were awarded nine points, leaving Shrewsbury second bottom in the table, 15 points adrift of third-bottom Berkswell.

Peter Clark posted an unrivalled 67 runs, while George Hargrave and Tom Swift registered 57 and 47 runs respectively.

There was also a rapid 37 not out from Lewis Evans, who struck three fours and two sixes in his 25-ball cameo at number nine. But Wolverhampton had former Shropshire spinner Warrick Fynn back in their ranks after holiday and he took 6-79.

The ex-Oswestry captain then hit 26 runs in reply as opener – becoming one of two victims for Luke Thornton before the weather intervened.

In Division Two, Bridgnorth earned a winning draw against table-toppers Dorridge.

Bridgnorth won the toss and elected to bat, as they went on to reach 301-9 from 53 overs.

Seb Scott (108) hit a sensational century for Bridgnorth, supported by openers Rahul Kaushal (40) and Ryan Lockley (67) as well as number four Matt Simmonds (42), but nobody else reached double figures.

Bridgnorth were well on their way to winning ­– reducing the leaders to 106-5 thanks to 4-42 from David Laird – when they were halted by the weather.

The 14 points they gained leaves hem second bottom, one place behind Shifnal, who had a losing draw at Coventry & North Warwickshire despite the best efforts of Ben Roberts (3-49) and Rehan Afridi (64).

Worfield also had a drawn encounter at West Bromwich Dartmouth, taking 13 points against the title-chasers.

Openers Laurence Pickin (50) and Greg Wright (32) put on 68 for the first wicket, while Ross Aucott (42no) also scored well. Several other batters got starts without progressing.