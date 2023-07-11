Perfect 10 for Church Aston bowler Bobby Gill

Church Aston's Bobby Gill

The hosts Madeley were 29-0 when Gill came into bowl, but in an astonishing spell of 10.3 overs, the Church Aston spin bowler took all 10 wickets for just 32 runs.

Madeley were all out for 109 from 28.3 overs, and Gill’s heroics helped create a platform for Church Aston as they came in to bat. Church Aston ultimately secured victory with 110-2 from 13.3 overs, and climbed to fifth in the Shropshire County Cricket League Division Three table.

Gill, who turns 48 on Friday, admits it’s a day that he’ll remember for life.

“It’s a wonderful experience to get 10 wickets in an innings,” Gill said. “The victory is the most important thing and hopefully we can now push higher up in the league.

“I’ve had eight a couple of times, but this was the first time I took 10. My team-mates were really happy with it because it was the first time it has happened in the club’s history.