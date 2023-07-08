Shropshire's Issy Wong delivers to earn Sparks away triumph

Shropshire's Issy Wong

Wong (50) released from England Ashes duty for the fixture, made her maiden list-A half-century, sharing a stand of 102 with Charis Pavely for the seventh wicket, the youngster finishing 57 not out in only her second game at this level. Their heroics carried Sparks to 246-8 despite Stars’ England all-rounder Alice Davidson-Richards returning 3-46.

Maddie Blinkhorn-Jones led the chase with a magnificent 77 while Davidson-Richards made 48, but Sparks’ bowlers had the final say, Katie George taking 3-30, Georgia Davis 3-52 and Wong 2-37 as Stars were bowled out for 225 with 15 balls left.

George said: “It was a great game for the neutrals.

“Charis (Pavely) was awesome. The way Pav (Pavely) and Wongy (Issy Wong) took the game away from Stars a little bit, brought so much momentum into our bowling innings and we had a lot of faith we’d be able to defend that total.