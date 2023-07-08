Notification Settings

Shropshire's Issy Wong delivers to earn Sparks away triumph

CricketPublished:

Shropshire’s Issy Wong starred with bat and ball as Central Sparks beat hosts South East Stars by 21 runs at Woodbridge Road.

Shropshire's Issy Wong

Wong (50) released from England Ashes duty for the fixture, made her maiden list-A half-century, sharing a stand of 102 with Charis Pavely for the seventh wicket, the youngster finishing 57 not out in only her second game at this level. Their heroics carried Sparks to 246-8 despite Stars’ England all-rounder Alice Davidson-Richards returning 3-46.

Maddie Blinkhorn-Jones led the chase with a magnificent 77 while Davidson-Richards made 48, but Sparks’ bowlers had the final say, Katie George taking 3-30, Georgia Davis 3-52 and Wong 2-37 as Stars were bowled out for 225 with 15 balls left.

George said: “It was a great game for the neutrals.

“Charis (Pavely) was awesome. The way Pav (Pavely) and Wongy (Issy Wong) took the game away from Stars a little bit, brought so much momentum into our bowling innings and we had a lot of faith we’d be able to defend that total.

“Wongy’s innings showed a lot of growth and maturity. I felt good bowling today.”

