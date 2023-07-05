Wagner turns on the style to fire leaders Wellington to victory

SPORT COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 02/06/2021..Shrewsbury Cricket Club where they were playing: Wellington CC. Shrewsbury were batting. Dan Lloyd bowling for Wellington..

The table-toppers maintained their 11-point advantage over second-placed Wem after easing to a nine-wicket success at home to St Georges.

After being put into bat, the visitors struggled in the face of some high-quality spin bowling from Wendell Wagner and Dan Lloyd.

Wagner was the star turn as he claimed a five wicket haul conceding just 15 runs in 10 overs.

Lloyd provided solid support with 2-13 from his 10 over spell.

Opener Muhammad Zaheer made 23 and number 10 Cameron Watson 21 for St Georges.

An unbeaten 54 from Daniel Vaughan then guided Wellington to victory in the 15th over.

Muhammad Irfan took the individual honours in Wem's 61-run success at home to Newport.

After the hosts had been reduced to 65-5, Irfan led the rescue act with 98 as Wem were dismissed for 239 in the 46th over. liver Smith took 3-36 and Nick Watkins 3-63.

And that total proved beyond the reach of Newport as they were restricted to 178-9.

Ed Fowler top scored with 46 while James Astley bagged 3-21.

Whitchurch still third following a four-wicket win at home to Ludlow.

Ludlow's struggles with the bat continued as they were dismissed for 138.

Will Sparrow was the only batter to shine as struck 59.

Kashif Hussain and Shabbir Khan did the damage with the ball, picking up 4-34 and 3-5 respectively.

Oliver Moore (37) and Adan Hussain (33 not) were the chief contributors as the hosts reached their target in the 41st over.

Quatt produced a dominant display to secure a 45-run triumph against visiting Madeley.

After winning the toss and batting first, Harvey Sage (57), Tom Whitney (55) and Ryan Wheldon (40) helped Quatt to 261-8 from 50 overs. Jonathan Prince picked up 3-55.

Madeley were never really in the hut after being reduced to 76-5. Prince capped a good day by top scoring with 49 while a late flurry from numbers 10 and 11, Luke Carroll (31 not out) and Andrew Lloyd (28), saw Madeley to 216 before the final wicket fell.

Shrewsbury seconds climbed up to sixth thanks to an 86-run win against Shelton.

Tom Winchester was the top performer for the hosts with a fine unbeaten 115 in their total of 242-8. Simon Jones took 3-28.

Freddie Furnival then claimed 3-6 from four overs as Shelton were dismissed for 156. Opener Pabel Saha top cored with 37.

Oswestry triumphed by 18 runs in a close game with visiting Sentinel.

The hosts' total of 204 was achieved mainly to 59 from Josh Coleridge and 53 from Michael French. Opener Charlie Morris also chipped in with 30 as Deswin Currency and George Cheshire both picked up three wickets.

Tom Griffiths led Sentinel's reply with 72 but gained little support from the rest of the order as his side fell for 186.