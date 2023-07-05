Edgbaston to host England-Pakistan clash in warm up for World Cup

Jos Buttler lifts the trophy in 2022

The series will run concurrently with a women’s T20 series and three one-day internationals between the same two countries.

Jos Buttler’s side beat Pakistan to clinch the world title in Melbourne last November and will reprise the rivalry in matches from May 22-30 before flying out to the Caribbean and United States. They include a fixture at Edgbaston on Saturday, May 25.

The Birmingham venue will also host a men’s Test against the West Indies from July 26-30.

Heather Knight’s England will start their summer with T20 matches at Edgbaston, Northampton and Headingley from May 11-19, before the three one-day internationals which conclude on May 29. England’s women will also play a three-match ODI series against New Zealand in June and July, followed by a five-match T20 series at a number of high-capacity venues.