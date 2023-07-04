Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

England 'hard done by' in stumping controversy says former Australian international Brad Hogg

By Russell YoullCricketPublished: Comments

Former Australia international Brad Hogg has branded Jonny Bairstow’s controversial stumping at Lord’s a “cheap” move and insisted England were “hard done by”.

England's Jonny Bairstow awaits the decision of the run out by Australia's Alex Carey
England's Jonny Bairstow awaits the decision of the run out by Australia's Alex Carey

Bairstow was dismissed in bizarre circumstances on a tense final day in the second Test, with Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey throwing down the stumps after the batter ducked the final ball of the over and set off to talk to partner Ben Stokes.

The wicket was upheld by TV umpire Marais Erasmus, who judged that the ball was not dead, but Bairstow clearly felt the over had been completed.

England captain Stokes said he would have withdrawn the appeal and suggested it was not in line with the spirit of cricket, and he found an unexpected ally in Hogg.

The 52-year-old, who played seven Tests and 138 limited-overs internationals for Australia, said: “I was disappointed from the start, I thought they should have called Bairstow back. “He wasn’t taking any advantage. At the end of the day it’s not a good spectacle for Test cricket.

“England, for me, were hard done by. You don’t want to win a Test match by taking cheap wickets like that. It’s not the same as a stumping, not the same as running someone out batting out of their crease. He was in his crease (when facing).

“He did the same act a number of times at the end of the over beforehand, Australia should have warned him if they were going to do this.”

Cricket
Sport
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News