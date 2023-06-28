Bowlers get the job done for high-flying Wellington

Trevor Patchett

The table-toppers travelled to fellow Premier Division title hopefuls Quatt and came away with a maximum 24-point haul after successfully defending a total of 154.

And that was down to a fine effort from their bowling attack with the hosts bowled out for 97.

The wickets were shared around as Hugh Morris (3-18), Wendell Wagner (3-17) and Dan Lloyd (3-30) all impressed with the ball. Kuldeep Diwan (24) was the only home batter to pass 20.

Diwan had earlier shone with the ball as Wellington failed to build on a promising start that had seen openers Daniel Vaughan (62) and William Lewin share a 90-run stand.

But spinner Diwan then got to work, picking up 6-25 from 13.2 overs as the visitors lost 10 wickets for 64 runs – William Mashinge (36) offering some resistance.

The victory leaves Wellington 11 points clear of second-placed Wem, who eased to a nine-wicket success at Sentinel.

Sentinel’s decision to bat first backfired as they were rolled over for 72 inside 34 overs. Muhammad Ifran took the bowling honours with figures of 4-11 from 10 overs. He was backed up by opening bowler Dan Cohen who took 3-6.

Sam Peate made an unbeaten 29 as Wem reached their target in 14 overs.

Whitchurch climbed above Quatt and into the top four following a hard-fough 10-run sucess on the road at St Georges. After opting to bat first, Whitchurch found it hard going but 53 from opener Maisam Hasnain Jaffri and 23 from Oliver Moore helped them 151 before their final wicket fell in the 45th over. Muhammad Raheel Khattak took 3-4 from four overs.

In reply, the home side were looking good at 87-2 following 31 from opener Laim Buttery and 41 from Ridwaan Daya.

But the visitors hit back with experienced spinner Shafiq Ahmed bagging 5-40 and Kashif Hussain 4-44 to bowl their hosts out for 141.

An improved display from Newport wasn’t enough to get them over the line against Shelton at Audley Avenue.

After being put into bat, Newport posted 178-7 from their 50 overs thanks to 45 from Sam Pawson, 44 not out from Edward Parton and an unbeaten 39 from Sam Davies. Simon Jones picked up 4-50 for the visitors.

Shelton lost two early wickets at the the start of their reply but Shavon Brooks (38), Harry Webster (34) and Ben Matthews (45) all made solid contributions to see them to three-wicket triumph.

A stunning display with the ball from Joe Williams was the highlight of Ludlow’s three-wicket success at home to Shrewsbury seconds.

Williams, the division’s leading wicket-taker, recorded season-best figures of 7-23 to help dismiss Shrewsbury for 131. Dan Walker top scored with 40.

Ludlow made hard work of the chase but got their in the 40th over. Skipper Jason Oakes made 30.

Oswestry picked up a winning draw at Madeley.

Batting first, Michael French made 48 and Robbie Clarke 44 as Oswestry were dismissed for 187. Dave Hemming (5-48) claimed a second successive five-wicket haul.