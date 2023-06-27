Defeat sends Shrewsbury back to bottom of league

Defeat for Shrewsbury

The final pair of Brad Thornton and Harry Darley were just 15 balls from salvaging a draw for the London Road outfit when the latter was dismissed, as the visitors claimed victory by 60 runs.

That came after former Warwickshire all-rounder Keith Barker had blasted 192 off 146 balls, including eight sixes, to help the Birmingham club compile 309 in 43.5 overs. Ali Awan had their next highest score with 36 and though only three other players reached double figures, it mattered not thanks to Barker’s brilliance. Shrewsbury had 66 overs to chase down the target but though Luke Thornton hit 50 and Will Parton 48, it became a question of survival after they were reduced to 203-9 with more than 13 overs to go.

Brad Thornton and Darley, who earlier took three wickets with the ball, played bravely but it wasn’t quite enough, the latter becoming the third victim of Yadvinder Singh.

The pain of defeat was nothing compared to that experienced by county rivals Bridgnorth, who were beaten on the final ball of the match at West Bromwich Dartmouth to remain rooted to the bottom of Division Two.

Matthew Martin hit an unbeaten 87 and Ryan Lockley scored 70 as Bridgnorth made a mockery of their lowly position by racking up 303-8 from 55 overs, Jaspreet Singh providing some welcome late momentum with 42 from 21 balls.

Though Yusuf Khalil and Ismail Mohammed both made half-centuries for the hosts, Bridgnorth appeared to have the upper hand when Sajid Ahmadzai became Matt Simmond’s fourth victim and the eighth wicket to fall with 70 still needed for victory. But Shozair Ali (64 not out) and Rawan Chahal could not be separated, the latter hitting Simmonds’ final ball for four to complete a thrilling chase.

There was better news for Shifnal, who made it back-to-back wins and continued their climb away from danger with a 38-run win over Lichfield. Shropshire skipper Charlie Home top scored with 48 and Shaun Lorimer hit 32 from just 23 balls late on as the hosts reached 199-9 from 55 overs. Lichfield’s reply was going well at 107-1 but when Jack Edwards had Joe Seager (48) trapped leg before to break a 103-run second-wicket partnership with Safian Mir (68) it sparked a dramatic collapse.

Home backed up his earlier batting by taking three wickets, while Alex Renton finished with figures of 4-31 as the visitors were bowled out for 161.

An excellent bowling performance from Hanro Swanepoel and Ben Parker saw Worfield demolish Tamworth, in a match which lasted a little more than 27 overs.