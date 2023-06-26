Rain ends hope of qualification for Shropshire

Tom Fell

The former Worcestershire ace hit 110 from 97 balls as Shropshire, who went into the match knowing they needed victory to qualify, racked up 336-7 from 50 overs at Toft.

But the heavens opened with the hosts sitting 18-1 and despite two pitch inspections, the outfield was deemed too wet for play to resume after it stopped. The draw saw Cheshire advance courtesy of a better net run-rate.

It meant Fell’s impressive effort was all in vain. The 29-year-old had scored 117 the previous weekend to help Shropshire to victory over Cambridgeshire.

Yesterday his efforts were aided by 62 from 47 balls from skipper Charlie Home, while opener Andre Bradford also scored 53.

Seamer Ben Roberts then removed Cheshire opener Ben Kohler-Cadmore before the rain arrived.

Though the weather may have intervened, it was still a record-breaking day for Shropshire.

The county’s total of 336-7 is a new club record in one-day cricket.