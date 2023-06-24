Notification Settings

Shropshire aim for three on spin

By Ollie WestburyCricketPublished: Comments

Ollie Westbury insists Shropshire will take confidence from winning their last two matches into Sunday’s NCCA Trophy qualification decider against Cheshire.

Ollie Westbury

Shropshire have responded impressively to defeat in their opening Group Three match at Suffolk last month by since beating Norfolk and Cambridgeshire.

The winners of Sunday’s match at Toft Cricket Club (11am) will join Suffolk in securing a top two spot and progressing to the quarter-finals of the 50-over competition.

Top order batter Westbury, who shared a century partnership with his former Worcestershire team mate Tom Fell against Cambridgeshire, said: “I think we’ve played some really good cricket over the last few weeks. I know we did lose to Suffolk but I still think we played some good cricket that day.

“We’ve been very consistent with the ball and we’ve been led by Felly with the bat. It was a pleasure to watch his innings from the other end last Sunday.

“We’re full of confidence and the fact the team is quite consistent and it’s not changing around too much, it means lads are doing similar roles each week. I think that consistency can really help teams

.”

Shropshire will select from 12 against Cheshire, with promising Shifnal all-rounder Jack Home added to the squad.

Squad: George Hargrave (Shrewsbury), Theo Wylie (Shifnal), Tom Fell (Wolverhampton), Ollie Westbury (Himley), Andre Bradford (Swarkestone), Jack Home (Shifnal), Charlie Home (Shifnal), Andy Sutton (Barnt Green), Matt Simmonds (Bridgnorth), Ben Lees (Shifnal), Sam Ellis (Wolverhampton), Ben Roberts (Shifnal).

Cricket
Sport
