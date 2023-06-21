Hemming leads the way as Madeley bag vital win

Action from Wellington’s clash against Sentinel in the Shropshire County League on Saturday Picture: John Cutts

The Park Street outfit triumphed by 65 runs away to Shrewsbury seconds to register their second success of the season.

Batting first, Madeley accumulated 232-6 from their 50 overs with Oli Davis and Yashoda Mendis the main contributors.

The duo shared a 94-run stand for the third wicket with Madeley’s total also boosted by 34 extras.

Dave Hemming and Tahir Ahmed then took centre stage with the ball as Shrewsbury fell for 167.

Hemming took the individual honours by claiming a five-wicket haul at a cost of 52 runs from 14.1 overs. Ahmed picked up 4-58 from 14 overs.

Tyler Ibbotson was the stand-out batter for Shrewsbury, top-scoring with 72. The win left Madeley just two points behind Ludlow, who are one place outside the drop zone.

Ludlow tasted defeat on the road at Shelton. After opting to bat first, the reigning champions were bowled out for 178 in the 49th over.

Skipper Jason Oakes top-scored with 37 before becoming one of Simon Jones’s four victims. Sam Griffiths also impressed with the ball, backing up Jones’s 4-29 with 3-31.

Shavon Brooks and Muhammad Jahangir then helped get Shelton over the line with a fourth-wicket partnership of 93. Brooks made 61 and Jahangir 44 as Shelton reached their total in the 43rd over with three wickets in hand.

Newport’s struggles at the foot of the table continued as they were beaten by 204 runs away to a Dan Bowen-inspired Whitchurch.

After being put into bat, opener Michael Robinson led the way for Whitchurch with 81 from 114 balls. He shared a 134-run stand with Elliott Bowen (71) for the fourth wicket as the hosts posted 250-7 from their 50 overs.

Seamer Dan Bowen then produced a devastating spell that saw him rip through the Newport battling line-up on his way to superb figures of 8-16 from six overs.

Kashif Hussain took the other two wickets as Newport were shot out for 51 inside 12 overs.

Wellington are still setting the pace at the top of the table following a tense six-run success at home to Sentinel. On a difficult day for the batters, Wellington recovered from 33-6 to make 130-8 from 50 overs.

Wendell Wagner (44 not out) and Ben Pillington (37) put together a vital half-century partnership for the eighth wicket. George Cheshire (4-38) and Jonathan Evans (3-13) shone with the ball for the visitors.

But Wellington’s bowlers also excelled to secure victory. Hugh Morris took 3-30 and Dan Lloyd 3-31 as Sentinel were bowled out for 124 in the 48th over. James Shaw (25) and Ed Ashlin (22) were the only batters to pass 20.

Second-placed Wem enjoyed a more comfortable victory, winning by 91 runs at home to St Georges.

A fine century from Martyn Davies (123), 51 from Muhammad Irfan and 40 from Harry Chandler saw Wem declare on 288-7 after 45 overs.

In reply, the extra overs gained from calling an early halt to their innings paid dividends for the hosts as St Georges’ final wicket fell in the 54th over with the score on 197.

Irfan capped a fine game by picking up 5-44 while Tom Astley took 3-47. Ridwaan Daya top scored with 45.

Quatt are six points behind Wem following a convincing seven-wicket triumph at Oswestry.

A stunning spell from spinner Kuldeep Diwan saw him pick up six wickets for just 10 runs from 11.3 overs as the hosts fell for 127.