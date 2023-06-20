Warwickshire's star man Sam Hain will miss four weeks of T20 Blast

Sam Hain

The 27-year-old could miss the rest of the tournament should the Bears worst fears be confirmed. He is at least expected to miss the next fortnight and unlikely to feature again in the group stage.

The Bears currently sit top of the North Group in large part thanks to Hain, who has scored 417 runs at an average of 139.

Neither is he the club’s only injury concern. Seamer Craig Miles is expected to miss six weeks with a hamstring injury sustained while playing for Durham in the County Championship last week, while the Bears will lose Pakistan overseas star Hassan Ali at the start of July after he received an international recall.

Teenager Jacob Bethell, who starred in last Friday’s win at Worcestershire with a match-defining 32 from 13 balls, is also having to manage stress fracture to his back.

Bethell is expected to play at Durham tonight, where the Bears also expect to be boosted by the return of Chris Woakes, who is due to be released from England duty after not playing in the First Ashes Test.