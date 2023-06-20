Hargrave lifts Shrewsbury out of Birmingham League bottom two

The seven-wicket victory at Berkswell was enough to move the Shropshire club out of the bottom two in Division One.

Skipper Lewis Evans’ decision to insert the hosts after winning the toss paid dividends as they were dismissed for just 156 thanks to a strong team bowling performance. Evans himself finished with the best figures of 3-25 but Alex Ollerenshaw and Harry Darley both claimed two apiece to ensure the home side could not generate any momentum.

Though Will Parton departed early in the reply, Hargrave scored at an impressive rate, sharing a 104-run partnership with Peter Clark (50) to effectively break the back of the reply, Shrewsbury reaching the target in just under 29 overs.

Shifnal climbed off the bottom of Division Two thanks to a thrilling one-wicket win at Leamington. Chasing just 156 to win, the visitors looked in serious trouble at 102-8. But No.10 Ben Roberts held his nerve to hit an unbeaten 31 from 38 balls, striking the winning runs after Harvey Wakefield (21) was the ninth wicket to fall with the scores level.

It capped an excellent all-round day for Roberts, who had earlier finished with figures of 4-30 as the hosts were bowled out for just 155. Shropshire captain Charlie Home also took 3-35.

Bridgnorth replaced their county rivals at the foot of the table after losing by 62 runs at home to Tamworth.

Jason Jakeman’s 80 was the key knock in Tamworth’s total of 228-9 after they had been asked to bat and though Sam Baugh took four wickets for the home side, they came at the expense of 84 runs.

Bridgnorth’s reply got off to the worst possible start when Ryan Lockley was dismissed for a golden duck and wickets tumbled regularly as the hosts fell to 92-7. From there a 66-run partnership between Niall McAdam and Peter Scott briefly gave some hope, but when the latter went after hitting 38 from 27 balls the end came quickly. McAdam was the last man out, top scoring with 55.

Bridgnorth’s struggles allowed Worfield to climb out of the bottom two thanks to an emphatic 116-run win at home to Harborne. An 83-run second-wicket partnership between Will Cook (55) and opener Greg Wright laid strong foundations after the hosts had been asked to bat but when the latter was dismissed for 43, it triggered something of a collapse with Worfield bowled out for just 193.

In the end, the total proved more than enough as Harborne were blown away by a terrific spell of bowling.

Ben Parker and Hanro Swanepoel quickly had the visitors reeling at 14-4 and there was no way back, Tom Payne (21) the only player to reach double figures.