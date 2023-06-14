Rain checks Wellington’s charge but they stay top of Shropshire Premier League

The Orelton Park outfit appeared to be cruising to victory against Madeley as they reached 150 for the loss of a single wicket in pursuit of the visitors’ total of 227 for eight.

Opener William Lewin was unbeaten on 64 and skipper Dan Lloyd 42 not out, but the rain then intervened in the 36th over of the contest and denied the home side the chance to claim a maximum 24-point haul.

Yashoda Mendis made a fine unbeaten century for Madeley while Matthew Tilt registered a half-century. The visitors took 11 points from the clash while Wellington picked up eight.

Wem edged above their weekend visitors Quatt into second place in the standings, 11 points behind Wellington.

The weather ended what looked to be an interesting finish with Quatt on 160-4 after 37 overs as they chased the hosts’ total of 237-7.

Wem had elected to bat after winning the toss and saw openers Harry Astley (48) and Sam Peate (24) share a 69-run stand,

Muhammad Irfan (56) and Chris Peel Jr (44) added 85 for the fourth wicket while Scott Furber took 5-88 for Quatt.

In reply, Quatt opener Oliver Plank made 64 while Kuldeep Diwan was 33 not out when the rain came.

Whitchurch moved into the top four following a resounding nine-wicket success at home to Sentinel.

Sentinel won the toss and opted to bat, but saw that decision backfire as they were rolled over for 112 in the 30th over.

Opener Tom Griffiths played a lone hand with the bat, making 53.

Kashif Hussain took the honours with ball as he claimed 4-41, while Shabbir Khan took 2-6 from six overs and Dan Bowen 2-27.

Skipper Michael Robinson then led Whitchurch’s victory charge with an unbeaten 50, while Muhammad Fahim was 29 not out as the home side reached their target in the 27th over.

Oswestry also bagged a 24-point haul thanks to a six-wicket success away to Shrewsbury seconds.

The home side batted first and posted 241-8 from their 50 overs. Tom Winchester was the main contributor with 88. Opener James Coggins (50) and Freddie Furnival (31) provided support.

Josh Coleridge and Josh Kirk then joined forces to see Oswestry to victory.

They shared a 120-run stand for the fourth wicket with Coleridge making 76 from 69 balls and Kirk ending unbeaten on 76. George Amphlett (4-84) took all the Oswestry wickets to fall.

Ludlow claimed a three-wicket success at home to basement boys Newport.

After being put into bat, Thomas Newnes (45), Paul Furniss (40), Devroy Bentick (35 not out) and Sam Pawson (28) all contributed as Newport made 227-7 from 50 overs. Ludlow’s Joe Williams took 4-77 and skipper Jason Oakes 3-43.

Ludlow chased down their target thanks mainly 61 from opener Sam Alford, 53 from Mark Porteous and an unbeaten 50 from Sam Roberts.

St Georges took the spoils from their clash at Shelton.

An impressive display with the ball saw the hosts bowl their visitors out for 128.

Opening bowlers Stephen Taylor and Michael Myatt shared top billing with respective figures of 3-39 and 3-44.