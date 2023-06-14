Former Oswestry batsman Joe Clarke hits first class century for first time since September 2021

Nottinghamshire were following on after being bowled out for just 155 in reply to Warwickshire’s 571 for nine declared but despite Clarke’s impressive performance they remained 149 runs behind at the close of the third day at 267 for four and a second new ball available to the visiting bowlers after just two more overs. Clarke finished unbeaten on 119 from 178 balls, having batted for almost four hours.
Meanwhile Tom Haines made 91 and there were half-centuries for skipper Tom Alsop, Fynn Hudson-Prentice and Jack Carson as Sussex recovered from a mini collapse to head into the final day against Worcestershire at Hove with a lead of 297 and four second-innings wickets in hand.
Haines and Tom Clark knocked off their first innings deficit of 62 in a confident opening stand of 143 that appeared to be putting their side in a strong position.