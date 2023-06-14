Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Former Oswestry batsman Joe Clarke hits first class century for first time since September 2021

CricketPublished: Comments

Joe Clarke posted his first century in first-class cricket since September 2021 but Warwickshire remain favourites to complete the fourth win of their LV= Insurance County Championship season and stay in contention for the Division One title.

Nottinghamshire's Joe Clarke
Nottinghamshire's Joe Clarke

Nottinghamshire were following on after being bowled out for just 155 in reply to Warwickshire’s 571 for nine declared but despite Clarke’s impressive performance they remained 149 runs behind at the close of the third day at 267 for four and a second new ball available to the visiting bowlers after just two more overs. Clarke finished unbeaten on 119 from 178 balls, having batted for almost four hours.

Meanwhile Tom Haines made 91 and there were half-centuries for skipper Tom Alsop, Fynn Hudson-Prentice and Jack Carson as Sussex recovered from a mini collapse to head into the final day against Worcestershire at Hove with a lead of 297 and four second-innings wickets in hand.

Haines and Tom Clark knocked off their first innings deficit of 62 in a confident opening stand of 143 that appeared to be putting their side in a strong position.

Cricket
Sport

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News