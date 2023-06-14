A family affair at Ellesmere as dad joined by his lads

Tom, Simon and Sam Appleyard

Three members of the Appleyard family turned out to play for Ellesmere Cricket Club second team on Saturday.

Simon Appleyard, who has played cricket for Ellesmere for 17 years was joined on the pitch by his two sons, Tom, 19, and Sam, 15.

Tom gave up the chance to play in the first team to line up with Dad and younger brother.

“We played Forton and sadly we lost,” Simon said. “However it was such a proud moment going out on the field with my sons.”

“Both boys came through our junior section. Tom is an all round, just back from injury having broke his leg in March and Sam is primarily a bowler in his first full season in senior cricket.