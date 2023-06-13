Shropshire teams continue to find it tough in Birmingham League

The Cricket Meadow men failed to fire with the bat after their visitors had won the toss and elected to field.

Seb Scott (31), Ryan Lockley (29) and Jaspreet Singh (24) were the only batters to pass 20 as the hosts were bowled out for 133 in 39.5 overs.

George Land was the chief destroyer as he claimed a five-wicket haul for the cost of 42 runs.

Harborne made short work of chasing down their target with Jamie Harris (62no) and Swapnil Gugale (40no) sharing an unbeaten second-wicket stand of 82 as they eased to victory for the loss of just one wicket inside 24 overs. Opener Ton Arnold made 30.

The defeat leaves Bridgnorth one point and one place above the relegation zone.

Two more Shropshire sides – Shifnal and Worfield – occupy the bottom two spots following rain-affected clashes.

Shifnal were on the wrong end of a losing draw at Himley.

After opting to bat firts, Shifnal's efforts were undermined by Northamptonshire spinner Graeme White.

Jack Edwards (32) and Matthew Lamb (38) had guided Shifnal to 75-1 but then White took centre stage as he picked up 6-37 from 13 overs to help dismiss the visitors for 147.

Himley were closing in on victory at 100-3 from 21 overs when the heavens opened and the match was abandoned. The hosts bagged 17 points and Shifnal four.

Bottom-of-the-table Worfield's home clash with Bromsgrove was also abandoned due to rain.

The visitors batted first and posted 186-9 from their 55 overs. Alex Wilkinson top scored with an unbeaten 51 while Joshua De Souza made 42.

Matthew Rees impressed with the ball for Worfield with figures of 5-32 from 17 overs.

Opener Greg Wright (35no) took Worfield to 78-2 from 18 overs before the rain intervened. The hosts received nine points for their efforts, while Bromsgrove picked up seven.

The weather also impacted Shrewsbury's Premier One clash at Ombersley.

Shrewsbury batted first and Harry Cooke (57) and George Garrett (60) helped them to 252-8 from their 55 overs.