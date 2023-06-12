Shropshire claim points with a five-wicket victory

Shaun Lorimer, Tom Fell and James Middleton, from Shifnal Cricket Club

After losing to Suffolk in their first group three game, Shropshire recovered with a tight win at Whitchurch Cricket Club yesterday.

The visitors took to the bat first and started with Sam Arthurton (28) and Ben Curran (22), before Matt Simmonds and skipper Charlie Home claimed their wickets.

Ben Wilcox then only managed three runs from 11 balls before Simmonds also got him out, before Norfolk recovered with 35 from Alfie Cooper.

Jack Home then took two wickets, with Norfolk’s Luke Caswell and Freddie Fairey only lasted two balls each as both failed to register a run.

Jason Reynolds (18), Ryan Findlay (53) and Callum Metcalf (13) saw out the scoring as Norfolk finished 223-9 from their 50 overs.

With a target in their sights, Shropshire made a strong start with opener Andre Bradford collecting 71 runs from 130 runs, alongside George Hargrave (30).

An excellent 88 from 97 balls from Tom Fell put the home side well on track for victory. The former Worcestershire batter smashed nine fours and two sixes in an impressive knock.

When Fell lost his wicket, there was a slight wobble with Ollie Westbury out shortly afterwards for just one run before opener Bradford and Matt Simmons also joined him back in the clubhouse.

However, Jack Home (11no) saw the game out to get Shropshire over the line with more than two overs left.

They finished 224-5 and won the contest by five wickets, handing them two points in their group.

That first group victory sees them sit fourth in the five-team table and level on points with Norfolk in third.

Suffolk sit top on six points, but have played two games more than Shropshire, while Cheshire are second on four points.