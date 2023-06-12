Issy Wong keeps her place for the Ashes Test

Issy Wong

Wong, who was awarded her first England central contract last year, burst on the Test scene a year ago when she took three wickets in England’s drawn match with South Africa at the County Ground in Taunton.

And the former Shrewsbury School pupil will be looking for more joy when England face the Aussies in one of sport’s oldest rivalries at Trent Bridge from June 22.

After Wong made her Test debut last year, Gwen Davies, head of girls cricket at Shrewsbury School, said: “Like any athlete, she has had to go through some tough times to get to where she is. It hasn’t just been a linear path.

“We are very very proud of her for getting through them and getting to this point.”

England have also named uncapped Western Storm duo Lauren Filer and Danielle Gibson in their 15-player group.

Jon Lewis’ side begin their quest to win back the Ashes for the first time since 2014 with a five-day Test.

Twelve members of the group have featured for England before in red-ball cricket, but Filer and Gibson, alongside Alice Capsey, are now vying to earn their Test debuts.

Lewis said: “To have two Ashes series running alongside each other is very special and we look forward to entertaining our fans and gaining some new ones along the way.”