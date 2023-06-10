Vikings navigate Worcestershire Rapids with ease

Rapids' captain, Brett D'Oliveira in action taken for Worcestershire CCC in Leeds, Yorkshire, UK during the Vitality Blast fixture between Yorkshire Vikings & Worcestershire Rapids on 9th June 2023, at Yorkshire County Cricket Club, Headingley, Leeds...Credit for image use should read Stu Leggett via Worcestershire CCC.

Wharton, 22 and in only his fourth career T20 match, struck a fabulous unbeaten 111 off 56 balls and was more than ably supported by Malan’s excellent 79 off 48 as they underpinned a daunting 224 for four batting first.

In typically excellent Headingley batting conditions, it proved a target beyond a Rapids side whose spirited response of 198 for six saw Jordan Thompson claim four for 34 from four overs of seam and Kashif Ali make 48 not out.

Worryingly, Worcester lost New Zealand overseas all-rounder Michael Bracewell, who collapsed mid-pitch clutching his right leg on 11 and retired hurt early in the 225 chase.

Yorkshire have now won their last five Blast fixtures having lost their first three in the North Group, and they are well placed in the race for the quarter-finals.

Worcester, top of the table earlier this week, have now won four and lost three.

Yorkshire’s previous record partnership in T20 cricket was 150 shared between Adam Lyth and David Willey at Northamptonshire in 2018.

Worcestershire actually made a bright start having lost the toss, restricting their hosts to 13 for one after three overs.

Bracewell’s off-spin accounted for Adam Lyth caught at midwicket following a miscued slog-sweep. However, that only brought Wharton to the crease, and he started like a train amidst a partnership with Malan lasting a little less than 14 overs.

Right-handed Wharton hit the lion’s share of 49 off the next three overs, including two savagely pulled sixes off seamers Pat Brown and Dillon Pennington - 62 for one after six overs.

The assault continued, with Wharton, dropped on 19 at mid-on by captain Brett D’Oliveira, reaching his fifty off only 20 balls as the Vikings moved to 108 for one after 10 overs.

When Malan followed him to the same milestone off 33 balls shortly afterwards, a score in excess of 220 was a looking almost certain.

This was Malan’s fourth fifty in his last five Blast innings, but Wharton was the standout having been given his chance following some excellent recent second-team form, including a century opening the batting.

He mixed power with finesse. One of three sixes added to 16 fours was savagely pulled into the Western Terrace off Adam Finch before he later scooped Brown (nought for 56) over the rope at long-leg to reach his maiden century off 51 balls.

At one stage, he was on course to better Yorkshire’s fastest ever century off 47 balls scored by Ian Harvey in 2005.

Wharton was particularly strong on the drive. It was somewhat surprising that his innings only included three sixes, indicating that this was an innings of pure batting - very similar to how Malan, who hit four, has made his name in this format.

Worcester were poor in the field, missing a handful of opportunities. Just before Wharton was dropped on 19, Jack Haynes couldn’t get his hands to one which seemed to hang in the air for an age as he ran back from cover.

Not that the Rapids were out of this match at halfway. They had already scored 226-5 in a win at Nottinghamshire earlier this month.

But everything had to go swimmingly for them. And it didn’t.

After Bracewell limped off in the second over, Haynes miscued David Wiese to mid-on and Adam Hose top-edged Thompson behind, leaving the score at 48 for two in the fifth over.

The run-rate wasn’t an issue, but the loss of wickets was.

Opener D’Oliveira tried to rectify his earlier error in the field with a quick-fire 47 off 31 balls before pulling the seam of Matthew Revis to deep midwicket.

When Mitchell Santner (27) clubbed Thompson to long-on, leaving the score at 109 for four in the 12th over, the Rapids had a mountain to climb.

Kashif helped them at least reach basecamp with some lusty hitting. The target became 62 off four overs at 163 for four. He shared 81 with fifth-wicket partner Cox (35).