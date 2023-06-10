Shropshire return home for to face Norfolk test

Having opened their group fixtures in the 50-over format with defeat by 69 runs at Suffolk last month, Shropshire will hope to put their first points on the board in Group Three this weekend.

It’s the first of successive home games for Shropshire as they play Cambridgeshire at St George’s the following Sunday, before completing their group fixtures against Cheshire at Toft on June 25.

Ed Home, Shropshire’s head of cricket, said: “We were pretty happy with our bowling and fielding performance last time out.

“If we’re honest, on a small ground with a good wicket, and with our batting line-up, that was a realistic and achievable target to chase.

“We have some proven run scorers and this weekend represents another opportunity.

“Norfolk have historically always produced good cricketers, so we anticipate that it’s going to be a tough challenge, which we are all looking forward to, and a good game of cricket on Sunday.”

There’s two changes to the Shropshire side beaten by Suffolk at Sudbury. Promising all-rounder Jack Home returns from injury and experienced seamer Andy Sutton, unavailable against Suffolk, also comes in as they replace Dan Lloyd and Joe Stanley.

Norfolk lost to Suffolk by 103 runs in the NCCA Trophy last Sunday after beginning their 50-over campaign on a positive note a week earlier with victory over Cheshire by 84 runs.

Home added Shropshire are looking forward to playing at Whitchurch’s Heath Road ground, with admission to Sunday’s match free for spectators.

“Whitchurch is a beautiful place to play,” he said. “There’s great people at the club, they have fantastic facilities and we are always well looked after.”

Shropshire: George Hargrave (Shrewsbury), Theo Wylie (Shifnal), Tom Fell (Wolverhampton), Ollie Westbury (Himley), Andre Bradford (Swarkestone), Jack Home (Shifnal), Charlie Home (Shifnal, captain), Andy Sutton (Barnt Green), Ben Lees (Shifnal), Sam Ellis (Wolverhampton), Ben Roberts (Shifnal).