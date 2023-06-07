Title contenders hit form to take maximum points

Newport 1st CC V Shrewsbury 2nds at Audley Ave, Newport, Shropshire, England on June 03 2023 Photo by Michael Wincott Photography. Newport 1st CC V Shrewsbury 2nds at Audley Ave, Newport, Shropshire, England on June 03 2023 Photo by Michael Wincott Photography. Newport 1st CC V Shrewsbury 2nds at Audley Ave, Newport, Shropshire, England on June 03 2023 Photo by Michael Wincott Photography.

Seasoned campaigner Wendell Wagner led the way for leaders Wellington in their away clash with Oswestry.

The home side elected to bat first but were rolled over for just 111, with off-spinner Wagner claiming a five-wicket haul at a cost of just 16 runs. Hugh Morris (3-13) offered good support with the ball.

Opener William David Lewin then top scored with 68 while Wagner made 30 not out as Wellington knocked off the runs inside 29 overs for the loss of four wickets.

Second-placed Quatt secured a 60-run success at home to Whitchurch.

Newport 1st CC V Shrewsbury 2nds at Audley Ave, Newport, Shropshire, England on June 03 2023 Photo by Michael Wincott Photography.

Batting first, openers Oliver Plank (48) and Chris Miller (35) gave Quatt a solid start before Muhammad Fahim (4-40) checked the hosts’ progress. But an unbeaten 38 from number eight Ben Miller helped Quatt post 230-9 from their 50 overs.

Ben Miller then completed a fine individual display by picking up 4-22 from 11 overs as Whitchurch, who were 125-2 at one stage, were dismissed for 170.

Scott Furber took 3-44 and Kuldeep Diwan 2-44. Iftikhar Khan top scored with 43 while Fahim and Maisam Hasnain Jaffri both made 31.

Centurion Muhammad Irfan was the star of the show as Wem beat Madeley by a 141 runs. Irfan’s 123 and 60 from Steve Blenkinsop helped Wem to 284 all out.

In reply, Madeley fell for 143 – Yashoda Mendis made 39 and Andrew Lloyd 34, while James Astley took 3-34. James Shaw was the stand-out performer with the bat for Sentinel in their 72-run success against Shelton.

Shaw made an unbeaten 80 as the hosts posted 198-7. Ross Griffiths took 3-54 for the visitors. With Deswin Currency picking up 4-32 that total proved beyond Shelton, who were bowled out for 126 in reply. Shavon Brooks (31) and Sam Mathews (30) were the only batters to pass 20.

Newport 1st CC V Shrewsbury 2nds at Audley Ave, Newport, Shropshire, England on June 03 2023 Photo by Michael Wincott Photography.

Bottom-of-the-table Newport suffered a three-wicket reverse at home to Shrewsbury seconds.

Newport’s batting failed to fire as they were dismissed for 137. Devroy Bentick, batting at eight, top scored with 39 while Harry Cooke, Bradley Thornton, George Amphlett and William Jenkins all bagged two wickets each.

Cooke (42) and Dan Walker (39) helped see Shrewsbury home despite Bentick picking up 4-34.

Ludlow picked up a winning draw at St Georges.

Solid contributions from Sam Roberts (64), Luke Miles (49), Freddie Ammonds (41) and Sam Edwards (33) helped them to a total of 267-9.