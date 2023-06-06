Shrewsbury kick-start their season with crucial victory

Shrewsbury’s Harry Darley Pic: James Cornford/Fusion Sports

Salop were into their work quickly after winning the toss and electing to bowl at London Road.

Worcestershire Academy seamer Harry Darley and Warwickshire’s George Garrett took the bulk of the wickets as Kiddy crumbled to 115 all out in the 38th over.

Darley took 4-19 and Garrett 3-39 to give Shrews just the start they were looking for.

And they made light work of the chase only losing one wicket, that of Will Parton for 55. George Hargrave returned to form with 50no.

In Division Two, Bridgnorth fell to another defeat, this time at the hands of Bromsgrove.

After batting first, Bromsgrove made 241-5 after 55 overs, Jayden Levitt making 127 for the home side.

Left-arm spinner Sam Baugh continued his good form with the ball taking 3-51.

But the Shropshire side never looked like chasing it in reply, and they were bowled out for 99.

Henry Marshall taking 5-43 for the Boars.

Shifnal got a winning draw as they hosted league leaders Dorridge.

Theo Wylie and Jack Edwards put on a wonderful opening partnership worth 207 as they racked up the runs.

Wylie made a destructive 127 from 122 balls whereas Edwards made 89 from 136.

They eventually ended up with 303-7 off their 55 overs, which Dorridge finished well short of, ending on 244-6 and settling for a draw.

Finally, Worfield picked up a losing draw against Coventry & North Warwick.

The home side batted first and made a competitive 262 all out thanks to 85 from Shivam Bhambri.

In reply, Worfield ended 167-6 off their 55 overs as they batted out for a losing draw to take eight points from the clash.