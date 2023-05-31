Wellington dig in to hold top spot in Shropshire Cricket League

Action between Shrewsbury Seconds and Wellington (John Cutts)

They defended 229 away at Shrewsbury seconds to take the maximum 24 points on offer and maintain their 13-point lead at the summit.

Dan Lloyd (34), William Mashinge (51) and Wendell Wagner (46) contributed well from numbers three, four and five in the batting order – but a late 20no from Ben Pilkington was also crucial as Wellington collapsed from 196-4.

Luke Thornton took 5-60 for Shrewsbury seconds, but after a bright start in reply they could not see it through.

Dan Humes (29) and Edward Prideaux helped Shrews to 97-2, but they then lost four wickets for the addition of just two more runs and never recovered. Lloyd took 4-32.

Second-placed Quatt (237-8) saw off Shelton (140) thanks to the all-round talents of Kuldeep Diwan, who scored 53 with the bat and then took 5-26 with the ball. Oliver Plank (52) also scored a half-century for Quatt, and was backed up by 43 from Daniel Plank.

Shavon Brooks took 4-61 for Shelton, whose openers Pabel Saha (43) and Ben Mathews (41) were not backed up. Muhammad Irfan (102) scored a century and then took six wickets as Wem (260-8) thrashed Oswestry (131) to move up to third.

Tom Astley also scored 49no for Wem, while Oswestry’s Alex Davidson took 4-39.

Whitchurch (132) slipped to a five-wicket home defeat by Madeley (136-5), with the hosts recovering from 55-7 thanks to 40 from Daniel Bowen.

Yashoda Mendis took 4-49 for Madeley and then led the victory charge in reply, scoring 46no.

Fifth-placed Sentinel (198-9) earned a winning draw at Ludlow (184-9), with Tom Griffiths (76) and Ed Ashlin (43) leading the way for Sentinel.

Joe Williams took 4-45 for Ludlow, who quickly slipped to 28-3 in reply thanks to a superb spell from Jonathan Evans (2-13).

However, hopes of victory were raised when Mark Porteous (56) and Will Sparrow (37) got them to 124-4.

But Deswin Currency (4-60) and George Cheshire (2-61) put the squeeze on – though Freddie Ammonds (22no) and Louis Watkins (1no) held out.

Newport (192-7) remain rooted to the bottom after a losing draw at home to St Georges (243).