Warwickshire's Chris Woakes targeting Ashes spot

CricketPublished: Comments

Chris Woakes is determined to force his way into England’s in-form Test side ahead of this summer’s Ashes.

England’s Chris Woakes
The Warwickshire star, from Great Barr, hopes to stake his claim if selected for this week’s clash with Ireland, which starts tomorrow.

England have won 10 of their last 12 Tests under Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes, but Woakes is hopeful a good performance could open the door

“Whenever you get an opportunity put the shirt on it’s an opportunity to impress, contribute to team wins, and with a huge summer ahead you want to try and be a part of that,” he said.

“It’s an opportunity if I get the nod on Thursday, then I’ll obviously be doing my best to contribute to the team winning and putting in a personal performance.”

