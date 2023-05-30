Worfield claim derby day spoils over strugglers

The hosts leapt above visitors Shifnal and out of the relegation places in Premier Division Two thanks to a big seven-wicket Davenport Park success.

Shifnal, relegated from Premier One last season, were dismissed for just 125 from 25.4 overs after electing to bat.

Pakistani overseas Rehan Afridi was undoubtedly Shifnal’s star with the bat with a quick-fire 54 with none of his team-mates able to muster double figures as Worfield’s consistent bowling proved too strong.

Leading the way was Worcestershire 2nd XI and England Lion’s quickie Ben Roberts with 5-49.

Tom Parker claimed 3-34 with Matthew Rees’ 2-21, including the wicket of Afridi.

Worfield made light work of the chase and effectively had a first league win sewn up early on thanks to Laurence Pickin (50) and Greg Wright (39) with an opening stand of 62.

The hosts sealed the win with a loss of just three wickets and climbed to ninth, four points above their county rivals.

Bridgnorth were also successful with a second Premier Two victory of the season in exciting contest with Coventry & North Warwickshire settled with three balls to spare.

The Cricket Meadow hosts put their visitors, who went into the clash mixing it near the summit with three wins from six, into bat and with opener Alex Johnson (84) in good nick the Warwickshire side looked well placed as they finished with 262-8 from 55 overs.

Matt Simmonds (3-51) and David Laird (2-65) were Bridgnorth’s chief wicket-takers.

Coventry still looked favourites for the win with Bridgnorth having lost a seventh wicket at 181 – but still holding the fort was opener and former skipper Sam Whitney.

Whitney, also ex-Shropshire captain, carried his bat for 124no – an undefeated maiden league century from 156 balls, including 14 fours.

There was still work to do seven down and with overs running out but Charlie Walker, batting at nine, joined as perfect support for Whitney and Walker’s 40 not out helped the hosts get over the line with just three balls remaining on a thrilling Bank Holiday afternoon.

The victory moves Bridgnorth safely into seventh and mid-table.

Shrewsbury’s difficult start to life in Premier One continued with a heavy defeat at early high-flyers Halesowen.

The hosts were invited to bat by Salop and recorded a healthy 251-8 (Harry Darley 3-34) from 55 overs including overseas opener Ben Tredget’s 100 and 84 from wicketkeeper Wes Griffiths, who helped boost the total from 90-5.