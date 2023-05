Pictured is Sparks Ellie Anderson in action bowling on her full debut

The England Under-19s player – who helped her nation reach the Under-19s Twenty20 World Cup final in January – returned figures of 0-25 from three overs in the Sparks’ defeat to Thunder at New Road.

She was entrusted to bowl from the second over, with Thunder setting a target of 156 to win in front of a four-figure crowd.

And though she struck a nice boundary in her late cameo of 8, Sparks fell 36 runs short.