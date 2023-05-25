Big hitting Glenn Maxwell ready for a Blast with Birmingham Bears

Big-hitting Glenn Maxwell

Maxwell landed at Birmingham Airport on Monday night (22 May) following his latest foray in the Indian Premier League with Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The 34-year-old – nicknamed The Big Show for his huge-hitting style – lit-up the tournament with a strike rate of 183, one of the highest in the competition – and some jaw-dropping shots on his way to amassing 400 runs.

He’s set to debut for the Bears at Leicestershire Foxes tomorrow night (26 May) before making his Edgbaston bow in a mouth-watering bank holiday Monday Blast contest against Lancashire Lightning.

“I can’t wait to get started,” said Maxwell.

“I love playing in the Blast.

“There are lots of limited overs competitions around the world but the Blast is right up there in terms of excitement, passion and competition.

“It’s been a busy schedule at the IPL (it was Maxwell’s 28th visit to India to play cricket) but I’m fit and feel in good form.

“I saw the lads had a great start to the tournament. I’m really looking forward to Friday and of course in front of the amazing Edgbaston crowd on Monday.

“It should be a special day.”

Maxwell’s international T20 record reads 90 innings – with a high score of 145 not out from 65 balls – with an average of almost 30 and strike rate of 150.97.

Bears first team coach Mark Robinson said Maxwell’s passion to perform is as strong as ever – and that Bears fans are in for some games to remember.

He added: “I rang Maxi on Tuesday morning to see if he wanted to come in, but he was already at the ground and throwing balls with the Central Sparks players.

“He’s a fantastic cricket badger. Loves the game, loves playing and loves competing.

“He’s going to be a huge asset. He’ll win us games because he’s the full package.