Whitchurch on the charge as table-toppers are held

Action from Wellington

A hard-fought 27-run success at Oswestry has lifted the Heath Road men to within five points of the Premier Division table-toppers.

A half-century opening stand between Michael Robinson (35) and Maisam Hasnain Jaffri (53) gave the visitors a decent platform to build from and with Muhammad Fahim (50) helping push the score along to 187-3, Whitchurch looked set to post a challenging total.

But their efforts were undermined by a fine spell from Michael French. He picked up 6-37 from 10 overs as Whitchurch lost their last seven wickets for just 21 runs to be bowled out for 208.

That score did prove to be enough thanks an impressive bowling display from the visitors, who also rallied following a strong start from their hosts.

Josh Coleridge (33) and Charlie Morris (64) put on 87 for the first wicket and at 115-1 the home side looked well set.

But Kashif Hussain, Shafiq Ahmed and Shafiq Ahmed then joined forces to bowl Whitchurch to victory as they all bagged three wickets each. Robbie Clarke (29) and Josh Kirk (24) offered some resistance but the hosts were eventually bowled out for 181.

Wellington had to settle for a losing draw in a low-scoring clash at home to Wem.

Hugh Morris was the star of the show with the ball for the hosts, picking up 6-33 as Wem were dismissed for 149. Steve Blenkinsop top scored with 39.

But Wellington also found batting difficult and they were forced to dig in as they finished on 125-8 from their 50 overs.

William Mashinge made 32 while Morris hit 25 at the top of the order and James Flynn ended unbeaten on 25. Harry Astley took 4-27 from 14 overs for the visitors.

The clash between Quatt and Ludlow also failed to provide a winner.

It was hosts Quatt who picked up the winning draw after restricting Ludlow to 183-6 in reply to their 205.

Openers Ryan Wheldon and Oliver Plank made 35 and 34 respectively, while Kuldeep Diwan hit 44 as Quatt were bowled out with one ball of their 50 overs remaining. Joe Williams claimed 4-61 and skipper Jason Oakes 3-33 for Ludlow.

In reply, Oakes top scored with 66 and opener Sam Edwards made 51 but a fine spell from spinner Diwan (3-31 off 15 overs) helped keep the visitors in check. They ended up 183-6 from their 50 overs. Jed Edwards took the other three wickets at a cost of 54 runs.

Sentinel powered to a 108-run success against Newport at Albert Road.

A superb 100 not out from just 66 balls from number six James Shaw helped Sentinel to 242-6 – Ed Ashlin providing good support with 50, while Sam Davies bagged 3-25.

Shaw, Deswin Currency, George Cheshire and Shane Gwilt then all took two wickets each as Newport fell for 134. Thomas Newnes (36) and Paul Furniss (31) were the visitors’ main contributors with the bat.

Shrewsbury seconds also enjoyed a comfortable win, seeing off St Georges by 147 runs.

Dan Humes (51), Luke Thornton (40) and George Amphlett (35) helped Shrewsbury post 218. Ben Byram was the pick of the St Georges attack with 4-50.

Alex Ollerenshaw (4-15), Bradley Thornton (3-16) and Amphlett (3-13) then rolled over the home side for 71.

Shelton eased to a six-wicket success at Madeley.

Shavon Brookes made 52 and Pabel Saha 31 to lead Shelton past Madeley’s total of 131.