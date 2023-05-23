Ryan Lockley earns Bridgnorth the derby spoils at Shifnal

Bridgnorth’s Ryan Lockley hit 97no

Bridgnorth have had a difficult start to the campaign, but they got a much-needed win away at Shifnal in the Shropshire derby.

They bowled the hosts out for 147 in the 51st over.

Sam Baugh took 5-40 from 12 overs, and he was well supported by David Laird, who took 3-26.

Jack Edwards made 32 and Ben Lees scored 45 for Shifnal, but their total was well short.

Lockley smashed 97 off 108 balls in the reply, hitting 13 fours and three sixes as his side knocked off the total in 30 overs. Meanwhile, George Garrett produced a sublime spell of bowling for Shrewsbury in Division One, but they fell to a heavy defeat.

The London Road side won the toss and elected to bat, but they were dismissed in the 33rd over for 79.

Left-arm seamer Jack Grundy produced an inspired spell of bowling, with ridiculous figures of 9-35.

George Hargrave, Rhodri Evans and Matthew Swift were the only Shrewsbury batters to make it into double figures.

Garrett bowled exceptionally well in response as he attempted to put an air of respectability on the scorecard, something he achieved with his 5-28.

But it was in vain as Warwickshire batter Amir Khan guided his side to victory with an unbeaten half-century of 66 balls.

Worfield were on the receiving end of a heavy defeat at the hands of Lichfield after they were bowled out for 55 after winning the toss and electing to bat first.

Brinder Phagura took 5-15 for the hosts, and he was backed up by James Wilkinson (2-29) and Riley Ward (3-6).

Oliver Gilks and Will Cook were the only two Worfield batters to make it into double figures.