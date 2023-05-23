Oswestry Cricket Club youngsters kitted out for summer

The Maesbury Road Industrial Estate company has become the main sponsor of the clubs’ junior training kit and will appear on all communications from the club.
Nick Owen, managing director of Vulcan Beds, is delighted with the deal which sees his companies’ name appear on the website, social communications and junior training kit.
He said: “We are honoured to be able to support our local community and felt that Oswestry Cricket Club with its wide array of teams, and obviously its prominence in the Oswestry Community was a perfect organisation to become a key part of.”