Australia's Ellyse Perry picked as Birmingham Phoenix skipper for the Hundred

Australia's Ellyse Perry

Perry – who has played 131 onde day internationals, 139 T20 internationals and 10 Tests for Australia – was confirmed as skipper alongside Moeen Ali, who will captain the men’s side.

Perry will captain for the first time in the tournament, replacing Sophie Devine, who will still play for Birmingham Phoenix. Perry has a wealth of experience, captaining Sydney Sixers in the Women’s Big Bash, whilst being a senior figure in the Australia Women’s national team.

She said: “To be asked to captain Birmingham Phoenix is a special honour, and I’m incredibly grateful to the club for the opportunity to be a part of the leadership of a special team.

“The support we have received, particularly playing in front of our home crowd has been very special and I’m excited for our side to be back at Edgbaston soon.

“There are a number of experienced heads in our team, both players and staff, many of them far wiser than I am – so it will be great to work together towards what will hopefully be a successful season for the club.”