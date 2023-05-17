Wellington’s bowlers lead charge to the summit

Cricket action from Ludlow (Trevor Patchett)

An impressive seven-wicket success over fellow title hopefuls Whitchurch in the Premier Division’s match-of-the-day took them 19 points clear of second-placed Oswestry.

It was the bowlers who set up the victory for Wellington as they rolled their hosts over for just 117 at Heath Road.

Seasoned campaigner Wendell Wagner led the way, spinning his way to figures of 4-37 from 15 overs.

Opening bowler Hugh Morris also delivered a telling spell as he picked up 3-9 from seven overs. Shropshire all-rounder Dan Lloyd helped finished off Whitchurch with 2-20 from 13 overs.

Opener Michael Robinson (47) and Iftikhar Khan (29) were the only batters who held up the visitors.

In reply, 57 from opener and Zimbabwe all-rounder William Mashinge saw Wellington home in the 27th over.

Oswestry had started the day top of the table, but they were on the receiving end of a fine display from hosts Shelton.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Oswestry were well set at 132-2 but then slipped to 197 all out.

Sam Griffiths was the man who instigated the turnaround with 6-46. Skipper Robbie Clarke top-scored for Oswestry with 57 while Charlie Morris and Josh Darley both made 42.

Ben Mathews then led Shelton’s victory charge. He made 88, sharing an opening stand of 62 with Dan Walker (36) and 113 for the second wicket with Vivian John (50 not out) as the hosts eased home by eight wickets to record their first win of the season.

Quatt are sitting third following a comprehensive eight-wicket success at Newport.

Spinner Kuldeep Diwan was the star turn for Quatt, picking up four wickets for just 13 runs from 12 overs. Craig Jones and Jed Edwards claimed two victims each.

Quatt slipped to 16-2 in response, but Chris Miller (23 not out) and Harvey Sage (24 not out) then saw them home.

A five-star display from Muhammad Irfan helped Wem to victory away to Shrewsbury seconds.

Irfan took 5-14 from 12 overs, while James Astley bagged 3-23 as Shrewsbury were dismissed for just 70 in reply to Wem’s 188-8.

The away side had been struggling at 39-4 but Chris Peel Jr (68 ) and Matthew Cohen (65 not out) steadied the ship with a fourth-wicket stand of 107.

Ludlow ended a run of four defeats by picking up a winning draw in a tense finish at home to Madeley.

After being invited to bat first, Ludlow posted 219-3 from their 50 overs thanks to the efforts of skipper Jason Oakes (89)and Mark Porteous (70 not out).

Madeley were reduced to 82-5 before a sixth-wicket stand of 108 between Ian Walker (55) and Josh Graham (72 not out) but them back in with a shout of victory.

But Oakes (3-57) picked up a couple of wickets including Walker to check the visitors’ charge and with 20 needed of the last two overs, they managed 13 to finish on 215-8.

St Georges came out on top of a low-scoring affair with Sentinel to record their first victory of the summer.

Visiting Sentinel were put into bat and found it tough going as they fell for 117.

Ridwaan Daya and Alex Johnson were the pick of the home attack with respective figures of 3-18 and 3-16.

Opener Niall Sailsbury top score with 37 for Sentinel while Malcolm Serplet, batting at eight, made 33.

But the run-chase proved testing for St Georges as they slumped to 24-5.

Alex Johnson and Muhammad Zaheer then came to the rescue with a vital sixth-wicket stand of 56.