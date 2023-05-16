Shifnal secure their first success of the summer

Shrewsbury wicket keeper Matt Swift and Shifnal batsman Alex Riley

And the victory came in dramatic fashion as they edged to a one-wicket Premier Two Division win at Tamworth.

After winning the toss and inserting their hosts, Shifnal saw Tamworth make a solid start as Callum Render (61) and Ed Smith (23) shared a half-century opening stand.

The home side looked well set as they advanced to 124-2 but they were then checked by an impressive Shifnal fightback.

Andrew Harrison led the way with the ball, picking up 3-44, while Shaun Lorimer took 2-20 to help restrict Tamworth to 187-7 from their 50 overs.

Shifnal's chase didn't start well as they lost openers Jack Edwards and Matt Denver with 23 runs on the board.

Rehan Afridi then took centre stage with a fine knock of 84 from 78 balls, including seven fours and a six. But when he was fifth out with the score on 140, Shifnal started to wobble.

At 157-9 they looked to be heading to defeat, but the last pair of Ben Roberts (seven not out) and Alex Riley (20 not out) then served up a match-winning stand of 31 to see their side home in the 46th over.

While Shifnal were celebrating a win, Bridgnorth and Worfield occupy the bottom two spots after they both tasted defeat.

At Cricket Meadow, Bridgnorth came up short in their attempt to chase down Lichfield's total of 237-9.

The visitors had looked set to post a bigger target after Riley Ward (70), Rich Taylor-Tibbott (49) and Ton Swift (48) had helped them to 203-3.

But an impressive spell from Sam Baugh (3-19) checked their progress. Sam Whitney was also among the wickets with 3-60.

Bridgnorth were then reduced to 5-2 and although David Laird (52) and Whitney (48) led a recovery they were dismissed for 200.

Worfield were on the end of a superb innings from ex-West Indies Test player Shane Dowrich as they suffered a comprehensive 188-run defeat at home to Leamington.

The visitors piled up 281-4 from their 50 overs with Dowrich ending unbeaten on 151, and sharing an unbroken stand of 205 with Hasan Ahmed (76).

In reply, Worfield were dismissed for 93. Teenage wicketkeeper Joe Wright top scored with 33.