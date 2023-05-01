Staffordshire take the honours with win over Shropshire

The opening match in the double-header at Leek yesterday was abandoned after a delayed start and a stoppage because of a slippery outfield with Staffordshire on 99 for four from 11.1 overs with skipper James Kettleborough (34 not out) going well.

There was then a lengthy delay before the second match got under way with further rain reducing it to a ten overs-a-side contest.

Former Derbyshire all-rounder Nils Priestley again enjoyed the reduced format as he clobbered five sixes in his 20-ball 58 which totally dominated an opening partnership of 60 with Liam Banks.

Shropshire, batting for the first time this season, looked predictably ring rusty and never threatened to get close to a target of 117 having slumped to nine for three.

Former Lancashire seamer Liam Hurt’s only over was a double wicket maiden, Sam Atkinson took two for eight in his two overs and Tom Brett two for 14 in his as Shropshire limped to 48 for seven.

Cheshire, who have yet to bowl a ball in anger, host Staffordshire at Nantwich today with Shropshire facing Cumbria at Wem.