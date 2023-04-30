Lauren Kenvyn in the runs as she scores a stunning century

Lauren Kenvyn

Lauren hit her runs off just 136 balls – believed to be a Girls Age Group record score – but it proved in vain as her side were beaten by 20 runs.

Batting first, Worcestershire made 224-8 from their 40 overs Kenvyn, Amy Connelly and Isabelle Wedgbury all claiming two wickets apiece.

In reply, Lauren was in top form, but the other batters couldn’t chip in as they were bowled out for 204 in the 38th over.

Coach Darrell Corfield said: “It was a privilege to watch Lauren bat on the day. Her maturity in compiling the innings while wickets fell around her was remarkable.”

It is believed to be a County Girls’ Age Group record score.

The Under 13 Girls enjoyed two T20 victories over Herefordshire when they played at Pontesbury in friendly games.

In the first match, the visitors were bowled out for 47 with Grace Waterhouse claiming three wickets and Sophia Parton and Willow Waterhouse two wickets apiece.

In reply, Shropshire batten their full 20 overs with Anna Hurford hitting an unbeaten 46, Isabelle Crann 26 and Sophia Parton unbeaten on 27 as they won by nine wickets.

In the second game, Herefordshire batted first again and this time made 87 with Anabelle Wareham leading with the way with 3-1 and the rest of the wickets shared around.

Again, Shropshire batted the full 20 overs and finished on 128-3 with opener Maddie Geary leading the way with an unbeaten half century before she retired.

They found Staffordshire Panthers Under 13s a harder proposition when they played at Albrighton, losing by 43 runs.

Batting first, Staffordshire were bowled out for 124 with Rohays Hird claiming 2-4, Isabelle Crann two wickets without conceding a run and Annabelle Burton 4-5. In reply they were dismissed for 81 despite 26 for Helena Farquharson.

The Under 18 Girls had an emphatic win over Herefordshire in a T20 game at Shrewsbury CC thanks to a mammoth total of 225-7.

Amy Griffiths hit 37, Kenvyn 42, skipper Kate Brazier 35 and Caitlin Belcher 45 as Shropshire racked up their huge total. The Herefordshire reply never got going as made 55-5 in their 20 overs with wickets shared around.

Opener George Lowther hit an unbeaten 77 to help lead his Cricket Shropshire Under 11 side to a nine-wicket victory over Cheshire at Northwich CC.

He was backed up by Morgan Thompson’s 38 as the pair put on an opening stand of 107 in Shropshire 139-1 to claim the victory after they restricted Cheshire to 138-8 from their 35 overs.

Skipper Ruben Pembleton led the bowling attack with 3-36 from his seven overs, with the other wickets shared around.

Three wickets in the final over from Oliver Parton led to a thrilling tie for Shropshire Under 18s in their clash with Oxfordshire at Burslem Cricket Club.

Oxfordshire went into the last over on 159-2 needing just three runs to overhaul Shropshire’s total of 161-7.

But Parton struck with the first two balls of his over, then bowled two dot balls before picking up another wicket to bring the game back into the balance.

Oxfordshire scrambled two runs off the last ball of the game to lead to the tie, Parton finishing the game with figures of 4-33.

Shropshire’s total had been based around contributions of 37 from Matt Lamb, 55 from Oliver Parton and 40 from Matthew Kenvyn.

Earlier Shropshire had struggled against Staffordshire, losing by 79 runs.

Batting first, Staffs made 187-5, Oliver Parton again leading the attack with 4-26. In the reply, Kenvyn made 27 but the other batters failed to get going as they were restricted to 108-8.

The Under 15s were beaten by nine wickets when they travelled to Northwich to take on their Cheshire counterparts.

Batting first, they were bowled out for 120 despite 31 for Dax Hardman and 29 from Auyush Deshpande. Cheshire knocked off their victory target for the loss of just one wicket.

A century from Morgan Ward helped Shropshire Under 14 Boys to a 27-run victory over Leicestershire at Wem.

Batting first, Shropshire made 241-9 from their 45 overs with Ward hitting 117 off 114 balls, supported by 27 from Finn Jones, 29 by Jack Dirkin and an unbeaten 24 from Jack Van Cutsem.

Leicestershire were then bowled out for 214 with Hugh Allwood claiming 4-41 and Van Cutsem 3-25.

But they were well beaten by Staffordshire who hit a big total 318-9 with Van Custem, Ben Musgrave and Ward picking up two wickets apiece. Ward top scored in the reply with 24 but Shropshire were bowled out for 111.

Shropshire Under 12 Boys beat their Herefordshire counterparts by 15 runs when they travelled to Pentland Gardens.

Batting first, they were bowled out for 163 with George Jenkins top scoring with 49, Ralph Davies 28 and skipper Harry Dillon 36.