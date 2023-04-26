Shelton left shell-shocked as Bowen leads the charge

Bowen on form

After sinking last year's champions Ludlow in their opening clash, Whitchurch turned on the power to bag another maximum 24-point haul at the expense of Shelton.

After being asked to bat first, Whitchurch grafted their way to 205-6 from their 50 overs.

Opening bat Michael Robinson was the mainstay of their innings with 77 from 109 balls.

Fellow opener Maisam Hasnain Jaffri made 29 while No.3 Muhammad Fahim fell just one run short of a half-century. Ross Griffiths picked up four wickets for a cost of 50 runs from 10 overs.

Shelton were then left shell-shocked by a devastating spell from Whitchurch opening bowler Dan Bowen.

He bagged 5-16 from eight overs as Shelton slumped to 40-7. Spinner Shabbir Khan then finished off the visitors for just 54 as he picked up three wickets without conceding a run in 2.5 overs.

The 151-run victory gives Whitchurch an early 19-point lead at the top of the standings.

Oswestry overcame some early batting woes to claim their first victory of the season.

They had struggled to 119-8 against visiting St Georges, captain Rob Clarke the only batter to show any resistance with 26, but a vital ninth-wicket stand between Keenan Oakley (33 not out) and Alex Ramsay (26) boosted them to 152-9.

That total proved beyond St Georges as they were rolled over for 80.

Alex Johnson top scored with 29, while Alex Davidson claimed three wickets.

Kuldeep Diwan produced an impressive all-round display as Quatt eased to victory at Shrewsbury seconds.

The winter recruit held the Quatt innings together with a fine 84 out of their total of 158. George Amphlett impressed with the ball for the hosts with figures of 5-35.

Left-arm spinner Diwan then took centre stage with the ball, picking up 4-20 from 10 overs to help dismiss Shrewsbury for 51.

Sentinel's Jonathan Evans also enjoyed a good day with the ball during his side's 114-run triumph at Madeley.

Evans took 5-31 and fellow new-ball partner James Shaw 3-5 as Madeley were shot out for 41 in reply to Sentinel's 155-9.

Tom Griffiths top scored for the visitors with 31 while Niall Salisbury, Ed Ashlin and Shaw chipped in with useful 20s.

Reigning champions Ludlow tasted defeat for the second week running as they fell to a 99-run reverse against a Muhammad Irfan inspired Wem.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, Wem posted 179-9 – a total boosted by a crucial ninth-wicket stand if 62 between Tom Astley (43) and Dan Cohen (27 not out). Alfie Holliehead took 3-32.

Former Pakistan A all-rounder Irfan then produced a stunning display with the ball, taking 7-15 from 9.3 overs with his left-arm spin to help fire out Ludlow for 80.

Ludlow skipper Jason Oakes played a lone hand with the bat, making 40 before falling to Irfan.

A solid all-round team performance saw Wellington record a 68-run success at home to Newport.

Zimbabwean all-rounder William Mashinge made 42 in Wellington's total of 143-8 – Nick Watkins and Devroy Bentick both picked up three wickets.