Basit is Zaman - but it’s in vain for beaten Worfield

Basit Zaman

Despite the damp conditions, there were plenty of runs as the home side racked up 298 all out.

Zaman led the way, eventually being dismissed for 144 from 108 balls, including 18 fours and six sixes.

Will Cook (33), Greg Wright (20) and Ben Parker (18 not out) provided chief support.

After slumping to 25 for three in reply, a fourth-wicket stand between Ismail Mohammed (98 not out) and Tim Maxfield (80 not out) of 274 eventually took Dartmouth to a stunning win with five overs to spare.

Bridgnorth were routed by Dorridge as they failed to live with Leicestershire fast bowler Chris Wright.

Dorridge, fresh from their success at Tamworth in the only game played in this division last weekend, won the toss and invited Bridgnorth to bat first.

Wright opened the attack for the home side and finished with 4 for 10 – dismissing four of the top five – as Bridgnorth were bowled out for 76 in the 21st over.

Only former Shropshire captain Sam Whitney (10 not out) and last-man Faheem Chohan (11) reached double figures.

Dorridge eased to a seven-wicket win in the 18th over, in reply, with a wicket each for Chohan, Whitney and Jaspreet Singh.

Bridgnorth are bottom of the pile after two games.

Elsewhere, Shifnal lost by three wickets at home to Coventry & North Warwickshire after batting first and posting a decent 179-5.

They had recovered from 59-4, with Ben Lees hitting 63 and Chris Murrall an unbeaten 62.

But Coventry’s overseas player Shivan Bhambri was undefeated on 95 from 111 balls as the newly-promoted side passed Shifnal’s total.

Shifnal skipper Charlie Home did take 3-33, while there were two wickets for Ben Roberts and one each for Shaun Lorimer and Jack Edwards.