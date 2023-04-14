Ludlow will be aiming high again as Jason Oakes takes over

ludlow v madeley Ludlow’s Jason Oakes hits another 6 on his way to amassing his third century this season culminating in an unbeaten 139 against Madeley CC

Ludlow were denied promotion to the Birmingham League after winning the Shropshire County Premier because they weren't able to field an under-15s team.

South African Oakes, now in his third season at Ludlow as the overseas player, will personally coach a new team at that age group the club have managed to recruit, as well as stepping up to lead the first team on match days.

Oakes worked closely with last year's captain Louis Watkins who will still be playing, along with the core of the title winning side and the new skipper said continuity is the key.

He said: "We haven't recruited in the close season partly because of our location and also because we are placing the emphasis on a togetherness and club spirit which has carried us this far and I am confident will do again.

"Last season was a body blow because we worked so hard to win the title but we can do it again. This season I think I can bring experience and a steely determination to lead the first team and Louis and I already work well together and he will be playing along with most of the other players.

"It is important to use the spirit of the club to overcome what has gone on before – last season we had half an under 15s squad and could have played one game in the league and avoided the sanction, but we chose not to.

"As captain I won't be afraid to promote players no matter how old they are although I aim to get a consistent side out because last season was blighted to an extent by people being unavailable."

Ludlow face last season's runners up Whitchurch in a mouthwatering first day clash

Whitchurch agonisingly missed out on the championship by one point to Ludlow last season and will start the season without overseas player Kunal Dabas.

They have also lost batsman Mubeen Rashid who has joined Fordhouses

Wem will be looking to bounce back at the first attempt as they start their Shropshire County Premier League campaign on Saturday at Newport.

But skipper Dan Cohen knows it won't be easy as the North Shropshire side deal with the fallout of relegation from the Birmingham and District Premier.

Alex Ollerenshaw has joined Shrewsbury, Andy Harrison has gone to Shifnal, Craig Heath to Cound in Division One and professional Graham Wagg has become a free agent.

Cohen knows it won't be easy to replace the players, although they have pulled off a coup to sign Pakistani left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Mohammad Irfan as their overseas player

Irfan played first class cricket in Sri Lanka last year and Cohen said they have high hopes for him.

He said: "He has a great reputation and record in cricket and some of our younger players will be able to learn from him. We have retained a core of seven players who have played for us in the county league and Birmingham and District so hopefully we will be strong despite losing a few players after last season."

Wem and Shrewsbury Seconds replace relegated Allscott Heath and Shifnal Seconds – Shrewsbury travel to Shelton on the first day of the season.

Quatt finished third last season and will be keen to do even better this season – they start the season at home to Madeley whilst Oswestry, who finished tenth with only one win last season, travel to Sentinel.

The final open day fixture sees a local derby at St Georges as they take on Wellington,

