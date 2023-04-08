D’Oliveira and Haynes star with the bat for Worcestershire

Worcestershire's Brett D'Oliveira

Haynes made 62 from 109 balls and Worcestershire skipper D’Oliveira scored an unbeaten 87 off 122 balls to take his team to 331-6, a lead of 10.

Sam Conners claimed three wickets to reduce the visitors to 139-4 before Haynes and D’Oliveira added 111 in 20 overs.

Derbyshire took their first innings to 321 with Zak Chappell scoring 46 on debut and Pears allrounder Matthew Waite finishing with figures of 4-50.

Chappell bagged two wickets to raise Derbyshire’s hopes of a first innings lead before D’Oliveira and Waite put Worcestershire ahead.

Worcestershire batter Haynes was pleased with his side’s efforts.

“We are in a decent position, we’ve put a decent score on the board,” he said.

“We talked about getting those early wickets and I thought the way Doll (Brett D’Oliveira ) played there was brilliant, he led right from the front and Waity (Matthew Waite) chipped in with a really strong contribution so hopefully we can come back and extend that lead.

“It’s always a long winter until the first game comes around so there’s a mixture of excitement and nerves so it was nice to get a few, I’d have liked a few more and it was a sloppy shot to get out so I was disappointed with that.

“It’s been challenging pre-season for all the counties, we struggled to get outside to play much cricket at all so it’s nice for everyone to get out there and have a decent hit in the middle.”