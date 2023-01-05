Bridgnorth's Ellie Anderson looking to make an impact on the world stage

Ellie Anderson from Bridgnorth pictured with parents Simon and Sue

Shropshire star Ellie Anderson touched down in South Africa this week as part of the England women's under-19 squad that will be bidding for World Cup success.

The 19-year-old from Alveley is already a part of history having been selected for the inaugural event at this age group.

Her call up continues an impressive rise through the cricketing ranks for the teenager who first picked up a bat and a ball as an eight year old at Alveley Cricket Club.

Since then the pace bowler, who is also a more than capable batter, has been on a one way ride toward the top level of the women's game.

She played age group county cricket for Worcestershire from 11 and has gone on to represent Worcestershire Ladies and earned a place in the Central Sparks squad that compete domestically in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy (50 overs) and the Charlotte Edwards Cup (20 overs).

And now she is mixing with the world's finest after a series of impressive displays in the School Games – a competition which saw the best under-19 cricketers compete against each other at Loughborough University – clinched her ticket on the plane to South Africa.

"I knew the World Cup was coming up but I didn't want to put pressure on myself to be selected," said Anderson, who was born in Wolverhampton and lived in Enville before moving to Shropshire just before her third birthday.

"I was selected for the School Games, which were effectively trials for the England squad.

"At the time I didn't really realise the pressure on it, I just went to play some cricket with my friends.

"And to be playing with some of the best cricketers in the country was an experience in itself.

"I looked at it and thought it would be nice if I was on the plane, but I'm just going to keep playing my game and see where it gets me."

The end result was a place in the 15-strong squad but she had to keep her initial excitement in house.

"I found out that I had been selected in September but had to keep it quiet until the official announcement in November," added Anderson, a former Oldbury Wells and Alveley Primary School pupil.

"I managed to do that but my mom struggled to keep it a secret!"

Anderson will be joined by a few familiar faces on the trip with Central Sparks team-mates Hannah Baker, Charis Pavely and Davina Perrin also selected while Sparks' academy coach Darren Freeman will also be in attendance.

England will have plenty of preparation time before their first clash against Zimbabwe at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on January 15.

They face a busy training schedule as the battle for places starts while they will also play two warm-up games.

Pakistan and Rawanda complete England's group, with the top two progressing to the next stage, and with this being the first global competition at this age group, information on their rivals is in short supply.

"We are all fighting for a place and because there hasn't been an under-19 side before no one guaranteed a spot, basically," said Anderson.

"There are a couple of rivals for an opening bowling slot but I think we will get mixed around in the team with our roles. It would be incredible to get a game or two."

As well as outdoor training, Anderson and her team-mates will be hoping to get an inside track of some of their rivals via video clips.

"It's hard to say who the strongest sides are, all we have got to go on is a couple of You Tube live streams," she said.

"India and South Africa played a series recently so we have a couple of videos on them because they will be a couple of the stronger sides.

"You would expect Australia to be strong, but our aim is to go there and win it."

Ellie will have plenty of backing at home and out in South Africa courtesy of her mom and dad – Simon and Sue.

"We are very proud," said Sue. "Whatever she goes on to do from here, she was one of the girls chosen for the very first under-19s World Cup.

"I am going to go out on January 13 and hopefully watch them bring the cup home."

And while chasing World Cup glory will be top of the agenda, Ellie is also aware that a strong showing may help her achieve another couple of her aims a little closer to home, figuring in The Hundred and earning a professional contract.

"One of my aims is to be drafted for next summer's Hundred," added Ellie.

"Even if I don't get a game, just to be drafted in that environment would be an incredible experience. If I play well in the tournament I might get spotted for that.

"And to get a full-time contract anywhere would be lovely, and it be great if it was with Sparks."

