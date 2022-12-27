Winners in the spotlight as awards are dished out at Shropshire Cricket ceremony

Emily Day

The Bomere Heath star became the first winner of the league's new Female Cricketer of the Year award.

She was handed her trophy by a familiar face, her grandfather and league chairman Gordon Smith. at the league's annual general meeting and awards night at St George's Cricket Club.

Day enjoyed a fine summer with the ball, picking up 46 wickets for Bomere's second side as the clinched the Division Six title. She claimed two five-wicket hauls along the way with a season's best 6-30 against Quatt in May.

Connor Glendinning, Adam Shimmons, Connor Cheshire and Dan Walker also had cause for celebration.

Chelmarsh run-machine Glendinning took the Leading Run Scorer accolade after scoring 1,101 runs for his side in Division One at an average of 68.81.

That total included four centuries and a highest score of 124 against Bridgnorth seconds in July.

Former Shropshire star Adam Shimmons topped the league's bowling charts.

Shimmons claimed 54 victims to help Albrighton to the runners-up spot in Division Three. His best performance of the summer came away at Welshpool in April when he took 7-33.

Cheshire got his hands on the Wicket Keeper of the Year award following a fine season for top flight outfit Sentinel that saw he claim 36 dismissals.

Talented youngster Walker walked away with the Young Player of the Year honours after an impressive season with the bat and gloves for Premier Division Shelton.

The wicketkeeper/batter scored two centuries on his way to 630 runs and took 27 catches and two stumpings.

The evening also saw Wem CC's Mike Sheehy honoured for his year's of superb service with a Life Time Achievement award, while Tim Barber was named Umpire of the Year.

The league's off-field business saw Ludlow's Matt Porter take on the position of secretary while Colin Weatherly-Mein has stepped into the role of umpire secretary.

All other executive positions were successfully elected once again.

Sunil John (Harpers), Dave Lewis (GuilsfieldCC and Howard Sanders (Quatt) have also joined the league's hard-working committee.

Award winners

Leading Run Scorer: Connor Glendinning (1,101 runs) Chelmarsh

Leading Wicket Taker: Adam Shimmons (54 wickets) Albrighton

Wicket Keeper of the Year: Connor Cheshire Sentinel

Young Player of the Year: Dan Walker Shelton

Female Cricketer of the Year: Emily Day Bomere Heath

Umpire of the Year: Tim Barber

Life Time Achievement Mike Sheehy

Divisional winners

Premier: Ludlow 1st XI

Division 1: Shrewsbury 2nd XI

Division 2: Lilleshall 1st XI

Division 3: Trysull & Seisdon 1st XI

Division 4: Column 1st XI

Division 5: Whitchurch 2nd XI

Division 6: Bomere Heath 2nd XI

Division 7: Welshpool 2nd XI

Sunday Division 1: Wem 3rd XI

Sunday Division 2: Alberbury 3rd XI

Sunday Division 3: Church Aston 2nd XI

Divisional runners up

Premier Division: Whitchurch 1st XI

Division 1: Bridgnorth 2nd XI

Division 2: Wroxeter & Uppington 1st XI

Division 3: Albrighton 1st XI

Division 4: Broseley 1st XI

Division 5: Shrewsbury 3rd XI

Division 6: Beacon 2nd XI

Division 7: Harcourt 1st XI

Sunday Division 1: Madeley CC 3rd XI

Sun Division 2: Newport CC 3rd XI

Sun Division 3: Shifnal CC 4th XI

Player of the Year

Premier: Dan Lloyd Wellington

Division 1: Connor Glendinning Chelmarsh

Division 2: Harvey Wakefield Lilleshalll

Division 3: Adam Shimmons Albrighton

Division 4: Charlie Rodgers Condover

Division 5: Eddie Lewis Whitchurch

Division 6: Bryn Little Beacon

Division 7: Andrew Brooks Condover

Sunday Division 1: Harry Webster Shrewsbury

Sunday Division 2: James Harrap Alberbury

Sunday Division 3: Bobby Gill Church Aston

