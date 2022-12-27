Winners in the spotlight as awards are dished out at Shropshire Cricket ceremony

The Bomere Heath star became the first winner of the league's new Female Cricketer of the Year award.
She was handed her trophy by a familiar face, her grandfather and league chairman Gordon Smith. at the league's annual general meeting and awards night at St George's Cricket Club.
Day enjoyed a fine summer with the ball, picking up 46 wickets for Bomere's second side as the clinched the Division Six title. She claimed two five-wicket hauls along the way with a season's best 6-30 against Quatt in May.
Connor Glendinning, Adam Shimmons, Connor Cheshire and Dan Walker also had cause for celebration.
Chelmarsh run-machine Glendinning took the Leading Run Scorer accolade after scoring 1,101 runs for his side in Division One at an average of 68.81.
That total included four centuries and a highest score of 124 against Bridgnorth seconds in July.
Former Shropshire star Adam Shimmons topped the league's bowling charts.
Shimmons claimed 54 victims to help Albrighton to the runners-up spot in Division Three. His best performance of the summer came away at Welshpool in April when he took 7-33.
Cheshire got his hands on the Wicket Keeper of the Year award following a fine season for top flight outfit Sentinel that saw he claim 36 dismissals.
Talented youngster Walker walked away with the Young Player of the Year honours after an impressive season with the bat and gloves for Premier Division Shelton.
The wicketkeeper/batter scored two centuries on his way to 630 runs and took 27 catches and two stumpings.
The evening also saw Wem CC's Mike Sheehy honoured for his year's of superb service with a Life Time Achievement award, while Tim Barber was named Umpire of the Year.
The league's off-field business saw Ludlow's Matt Porter take on the position of secretary while Colin Weatherly-Mein has stepped into the role of umpire secretary.
All other executive positions were successfully elected once again.
Sunil John (Harpers), Dave Lewis (GuilsfieldCC and Howard Sanders (Quatt) have also joined the league's hard-working committee.
Award winners
Leading Run Scorer: Connor Glendinning (1,101 runs) Chelmarsh
Leading Wicket Taker: Adam Shimmons (54 wickets) Albrighton
Wicket Keeper of the Year: Connor Cheshire Sentinel
Young Player of the Year: Dan Walker Shelton
Female Cricketer of the Year: Emily Day Bomere Heath
Umpire of the Year: Tim Barber
Life Time Achievement Mike Sheehy
Divisional winners
Premier: Ludlow 1st XI
Division 1: Shrewsbury 2nd XI
Division 2: Lilleshall 1st XI
Division 3: Trysull & Seisdon 1st XI
Division 4: Column 1st XI
Division 5: Whitchurch 2nd XI
Division 6: Bomere Heath 2nd XI
Division 7: Welshpool 2nd XI
Sunday Division 1: Wem 3rd XI
Sunday Division 2: Alberbury 3rd XI
Sunday Division 3: Church Aston 2nd XI
Divisional runners up
Premier Division: Whitchurch 1st XI
Division 1: Bridgnorth 2nd XI
Division 2: Wroxeter & Uppington 1st XI
Division 3: Albrighton 1st XI
Division 4: Broseley 1st XI
Division 5: Shrewsbury 3rd XI
Division 6: Beacon 2nd XI
Division 7: Harcourt 1st XI
Sunday Division 1: Madeley CC 3rd XI
Sun Division 2: Newport CC 3rd XI
Sun Division 3: Shifnal CC 4th XI
Player of the Year
Premier: Dan Lloyd Wellington
Division 1: Connor Glendinning Chelmarsh
Division 2: Harvey Wakefield Lilleshalll
Division 3: Adam Shimmons Albrighton
Division 4: Charlie Rodgers Condover
Division 5: Eddie Lewis Whitchurch
Division 6: Bryn Little Beacon
Division 7: Andrew Brooks Condover
Sunday Division 1: Harry Webster Shrewsbury
Sunday Division 2: James Harrap Alberbury
Sunday Division 3: Bobby Gill Church Aston
ShropshireCCLeague
@ShropCCLeague
·
Dec 6
We also welcome new committee members
held at St georges
Shropshire County Cricket League annual presentation and AGM was recently held at the St Georges Cricket Club to celebrate the 2022 season. Chairman Gordon Smith presented the awards.
Image number-Caption
6959 – Dan Lloyd - Wellington CC Premier Division player of the Year
6962 – Andy McIlroy - Bomere Heath 2nd X1 Division 6 Champions
6967 –Harvey Wakefield - Lilleshall CC -Division 2 Player of the Year
6971 –Will Sparrow - Ludlow CC Premier Division Champions
6975 –Neil Bennett –Trysall &Seisdon CC - Division 3 Champions
6981 –Connor Glendinning - Chelmarsh –Leading Run Scorer
6983 –Andrew Brook –Condover CC -Division 7 Player of the Year
7007 - Adam Shimmons Albrighton CC Leading Wicket Taker
7010 Tim Barber –Umpire of the Year
7014 –Mike Sheehy –Lifetime Achievement
7034 –Emily Day Bomere Heath CC Female Cricketer of the Year